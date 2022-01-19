Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday thanked the United States for its help during a visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken amid fears of Russian aggression towards its neighbour.

"I would like to thank you personally, and President Biden and the US administration for your support, for military assistance to Ukraine, for increasing this assistance," Zelensky told Blinken, who earlier confirmed $200 million in security aid for Kyiv.