Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the city of Kherson on Monday, following the withdrawal of Russian forces from the region, a source in Zelensky's office told AFP.

The visit came just days after Ukrainian troops entered the city -- the Kherson region's administrative centre -- after Russia pulled back its forces on Friday.

The city of Kherson was the first major urban hub to fall after Russia invaded in February.

Its full recapture opens a gateway for Ukraine to the entire Kherson region, with access to both the Black Sea in the west and the Sea of Azov in the east.