Ukraine's Zelensky Visits Sloviansk Near Donbas Frontline

Published December 06, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Ukraine's Zelensky visits Sloviansk near Donbas frontline

Kyiv, Ukraine, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday was visiting the eastern Donetsk region, near the city of Bakhmut where Russian forces have recently focused their military offensive, the presidency said.

Zelensky appeared in a video on social media wearing a winter coat and standing next to large sign in Ukraine's blue and yellow colours bearing the city name Sloviansk and calling for a moment of silence to commemorate killed Ukrainian soldiers.

"From the bottom of my heart, I congratulate you on this great holiday, the Day of the Armed Forces," Zelensky said in the video.

The Ukraine leader has visited several frontline regions after more than nine months of fighting, including Kherson in the south recently recaptured by Ukrainian forces.

Sloviansk, which was briefly held by Russian-backed separatists in 2014, lies some 45 kilometres (28 miles) north of Bakhmut, which has become the centre of fighting since the fall of Kherson.

