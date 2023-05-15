(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday paid a surprise visit to London to hold "substantive negotiations" with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

"Today – London. The UK is a leader when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air.

This cooperation will continue today. I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

He also visited several European countries, including Italy, Germany and France, over the weekend.

Zelenskyy last visited the UK in February and met with Sunak and had discussions regarding the ongoing war with Russia.