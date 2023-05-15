UrduPoint.com

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Makes Surprise Visit To London

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Ukraine's Zelenskyy makes surprise visit to London

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday paid a surprise visit to London to hold "substantive negotiations" with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

"Today – London. The UK is a leader when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air.

This cooperation will continue today. I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

He also visited several European countries, including Italy, Germany and France, over the weekend.

Zelenskyy last visited the UK in February and met with Sunak and had discussions regarding the ongoing war with Russia.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Twitter France Visit Germany London Italy United Kingdom February

Recent Stories

KEZAD Group, SWS Holding to collaborate on polishe ..

KEZAD Group, SWS Holding to collaborate on polished water processing and distrib ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE Government and ICAO launch &#039;Global Accele ..

UAE Government and ICAO launch &#039;Global Accelerator Ambassador&#039; program ..

2 minutes ago
 Â COAS, UAE President discuss important matters on ..

Â COAS, UAE President discuss important matters on phone call

31 minutes ago
 Meydan Free Zone, ADIB sign strategic partnership ..

Meydan Free Zone, ADIB sign strategic partnership to empower SMEs to grow from D ..

32 minutes ago
 Parliament joint session to be held today afternoo ..

Parliament joint session to be held today afternoon

37 minutes ago
 JUI-F workers enter Red Zone as PDM starts protes ..

JUI-F workers enter Red Zone as PDM starts protest against SC

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.