Ukrainian adviser quits over Dnipro missile strike remarks

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has resigned after drawing backlash for his comments on a deadly missile strike in Dnipro.

At least 45 people were killed when a residential building in Dnipro was hit on Saturday, with 230 apartments damaged and 72 completely destroyed.

In a YouTube video, Arestovych said the building was likely struck by a Russian missile shot down by Ukraine, sparking a public outcry.

Apologizing for his remarks, the adviser said he had made "a fundamental error" and his resignation was "an example of civilized behavior."