UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Choir Lifts Spirits At London's 'actor's Church'

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Ukrainian choir lifts spirits at London's 'actor's church'

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :In the heart of London's central Covent Garden district, the small church of St Paul's is unusually bustling for a midweek evening.

As the clamour subsides, 130 London-based members of a Ukrainian choir make their way to their positions in the church, affectionately known as the city's "actor's church".

A hush falls, and then, steadily, energy fills the air as the choir launches into a performance of an aria from a Verdi opera.

It is only the sixth time that the choir, many of whose members fled the Russian invasion of their country a year ago, has sung together.

Iryna Stepanova, 32, from the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, told AFP it was imperative their cultural heritage be preserved.

"I think that now more than ever we need to defend Ukraine on the cultural front," she told AFP.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia London Kharkiv Church From

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

3 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.