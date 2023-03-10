London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :In the heart of London's central Covent Garden district, the small church of St Paul's is unusually bustling for a midweek evening.

As the clamour subsides, 130 London-based members of a Ukrainian choir make their way to their positions in the church, affectionately known as the city's "actor's church".

A hush falls, and then, steadily, energy fills the air as the choir launches into a performance of an aria from a Verdi opera.

It is only the sixth time that the choir, many of whose members fled the Russian invasion of their country a year ago, has sung together.

Iryna Stepanova, 32, from the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, told AFP it was imperative their cultural heritage be preserved.

"I think that now more than ever we need to defend Ukraine on the cultural front," she told AFP.