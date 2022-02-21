Ukrainian civilian killed in frontline shelling: officials

Kyiv, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :A Ukrainian civilian died on Monday in a shelling attack on a government-held village, officials said, with the incident coming as fears were rising of an imminent Russian invasion.

Local officials said the civilian was killed in an attack on Novoluganske, a settlement 35 kilometres (25 miles) north of the eastern rebel stronghold Donetsk.