Ukrainian drone downed in Russian air base, 3 killed: agencies

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Russian air defence troops downed a Ukrainian drone as it approached an air base in southern Russia and three people died after being struck by debris, Russian news agencies said Monday.

It was the second attack on the Engels base this month. Engels, in the southern Saratov region, lies more than 600 kilometres (370 miles) from Ukraine.

"On December 26, at around 01:35 Moscow time (2235 GMT), a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down at low altitude while approaching the Engels military airfield in the Saratov region," the TASS news agency reported, quoting the defence ministry.

"As a result of the fall of the wreckage of the drone, three Russian technical servicemen who were at the airfield were fatally injured.

" The defence ministry said no planes were damaged.

Saratov governor Roman Busargin said there was "absolutely no threat" to local residents, adding that no civilian infrastructure had been damaged.

He warned locals against spreading "fake information", citing Russia's strict laws adopted in the wake of its conflict with Ukraine at the end of February.

"All stories about the evacuation from the city are blatant lies, created far from the borders of our country," he said.

On December 5, Moscow said Ukrainian drones had caused explosions at the Engels airfield and another base in the Ryazan region.

Kyiv had not yet commented on the incident.