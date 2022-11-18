UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Experts Arrive In Poland After Missile Blast: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Ukrainian experts arrive in Poland after missile blast: minister

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Ukrainian experts have arrived in Poland as part of an investigation to determine where a missile that killed two people was fired from, the Ukrainian foreign minister said Thursday.

"Our experts are already in Poland," said Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Twitter.

"We expect them to swiftly get access to the site in cooperation with Polish law enforcement." A missile struck the Polish village of Przewodow near the Ukrainian border on Tuesday, killing two people and raising fears of an escalation in the conflict.

"Ukraine and Poland will cooperate constructively and openly on the incident caused by Russian missile terror against Ukraine," Kuleba wrote.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that the missile was Russian but Kyiv's allies said the explosion was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile launched to intercept Russian attacks.

Warsaw, Washington and NATO stressed that Moscow was ultimately to blame for attacking Ukraine.

The Kremlin has said it had "nothing to do with the incident".

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Twitter Poland SITE Border From

Recent Stories

Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencin ..

Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencing of Defendants in MH17 Crash ..

2 hours ago
 Russian Envoy Calls IAEA Resolution on Iran 'Count ..

Russian Envoy Calls IAEA Resolution on Iran 'Counterproductive, Untimely'

2 hours ago
 World must speak with "one voice" to urge India to ..

World must speak with "one voice" to urge India to desist from altering IIOJK de ..

2 hours ago
 US Welcomes Dutch Court Decision on MH-17 Flight C ..

US Welcomes Dutch Court Decision on MH-17 Flight Case - Blinken

2 hours ago
 DR Congo sends warplanes against advancing M23 reb ..

DR Congo sends warplanes against advancing M23 rebels

2 hours ago
 Germany Experiences Nation-Wide Network Disruption ..

Germany Experiences Nation-Wide Network Disruptions - Reports

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.