Published April 15, 2022

Ukrainian forces cling on in devastated eastern town Popasna

Popasna, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Three soldiers enter the cellar of a partially destroyed building, part of Ukraine's tenacious resistance clinging on to the eastern town of Popasna in the face of fierce Russian shelling.

The blasts of artillery echo around the town that was once home to 20,000 people before the war.

Now the road in is a scene of devastation.

Nothing is left of a petrol station except for the crumpled skeleton of its roof.

Buildings have been eviscerated and none are intact. Shards of glass, wood and metal lie strewn on the ground as if a tornado had hit.

Only the crash of the explosions interrupts the noise of the ceaseless rain.

Just a few residents have stayed and, like the three soldiers encountered by AFP, they shelter in cellars.

"The guys have just returned from combat, they are resting," explained one of the soldiers, a man in his fifties with the call sign "Semenovych".

One of his comrades is wearing socks, fatigues and a blue jumper. He has an emaciated face and dark circles under his eyes.

Another, in his sixties, with an open army jacket and a long grey beard, looks exhausted.

He disappears into the dark depths of the cellar to go to bed.

By the harsh light of a headlamp, Semenovych says he doesn't know "the latest news, there's no internet here, no telephone network".

