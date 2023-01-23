UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Military Ordered To Boost Reserves, Says President Zelenskyy

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Ukrainian military ordered to boost reserves, says President Zelenskyy

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Ukraine's military leadership has been ordered to recruit more reserves to relieve soldiers on the frontlines, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Being engaged in combat "is difficult for various reasons – both injuries and psychological state," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with university students and teachers in Kyiv on Sunday, which was also attended by the visiting former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Zelenskyy, however, said he "could not disclose the details of the mobilization processes," according to a statement by the presidency.

He said officials "made the relevant decisions and the commanders were working on their implementation in their respective areas," it added.

About Ukraine's peace plan, he reiterated that it can ensure the war with Russia ends "in a fair manner.

" "The Peace Formula is a powerful diplomatic weapon. All its points are fair and honest with regard to any state, with respect for the UN Charter, sovereignty and territorial integrity," Zelenskyy said.

For it to work, Ukraine's friends and partners must unite around its implementation and there must be support from both the US and all European leaders, he stressed. Johnson, who reached Kyiv on an unannounced visit on Sunday, vowed that Ukraine's "friends will help … end this war as soon as possible in 2023.""Because it will be the best thing for the world – so that people don't die, and it will be the best thing for Ukraine and, frankly speaking, for the Russian people, too. Let's end this finally," he said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World United Nations Ukraine Russia Visit Sunday All From Best Weapon

Recent Stories

Ambassador for Culture for ALECSO, Ministry of Cul ..

Ambassador for Culture for ALECSO, Ministry of Culture and ALECSO to expand site ..

6 minutes ago
 Zayed Sustainability Prize opens submissions for 2 ..

Zayed Sustainability Prize opens submissions for 2024 Cycle

21 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Mohsin Naqvi on assuming office of ..

PM felicitates Mohsin Naqvi on assuming office of caretaker Punjab CM

1 hour ago
 ADJD intensifies its efforts support families

ADJD intensifies its efforts support families

1 hour ago
 PTI's another U-turn: Over 40 lawmakers want to wi ..

PTI's another U-turn: Over 40 lawmakers want to withdraw resignations from Natio ..

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy Quran by extremists in Sweden

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.