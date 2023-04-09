Ukrainian orphans, Turkish quake victims live in solidarity as volunteers provide shelter

ISTANBUL , Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :In the midst of conflict and natural disasters, it can be easy to forget the power of compassion and the human spirit.

But volunteers in Türkiye's tourist hotspot in the southern Antalya province are serving as a beacon of hope for Ukrainian orphans and Turkish earthquake victims.

Thanks to Ukrainian volunteers working for the "Childhood Without War" project, several hotels in the province provide shelter to those affected by the Russian-Ukraine war and the devastating twin earthquakes that rocked southern Türkiye on Feb.

6.

In a true display of solidarity, the Ukrainians have not forgotten the aid that Ankara provided during their time of need and are now extending a helping hand to Turkish people.

"Our country received aid from Türkiye when the war broke out. After the earthquake, we didn't think twice about whether to help or not. When people first arrived, everyone was working tirelessly to assist, not just the hotel staff but everyone present. Some carried blankets while others called for ambulances, and this continued non-stop for 24 hours," Natalia Oleinikova told Anadolu.