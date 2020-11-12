UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian President In Hospital With COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 03:00 PM

Ukrainian president in hospital with COVID-19

KIEV, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, who on Monday were diagnosed with the coronavirus, are currently in isolated wards at the hospital, online newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda reported on Thursday.

"Everything is quite strict, regulated by protocol. They are in Feofania hospital.

There is a special office where the president can hold meetings." Mykhailo Podoliak, an advisor to the president's office, told Ukrayinska Pravda.

According to Podoliak, a communication channel has been set up in Zelensky's ward, allowing him to keep to his regular work schedule while under isolation.

A total of 500,865 COVID-19 cases, with 9,145 deaths, have been registered in Ukraine as of Thursday, while 227,694 patients have recovered, according to the country's health ministry.

