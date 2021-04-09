Ukrainian president set to visit Turkey

KYIV, Ukraine,Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :– Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will visit Turkey on Saturday in the scope of the 9th meeting of the Turkey-Ukraine High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, diplomatic sources announced on Friday.

Cooperation in the defense industry, free-trade agreement (FTA), and tourism are expected to be hot topics on the agenda during the visit.

In Feb. 2020, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Kyiv in the scope of the 8th meeting of the Turkey-Ukraine High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

Zelensky paid an official visit to Turkey in October, during which he met Erdogan and signed defense cooperation deals.