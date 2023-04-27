Ukrainian refugees struggle in nationalist Hungary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Pope Francis is set to meet refugees in Hungary this weekend, shedding light on the plight of Ukrainians trying to rebuild their lives in a state that offers a frosty reception.

Under Prime Minister Viktor Orban's anti-migration agenda, they face a system that feels geared against them -- from the struggle to find schooling to being squeezed out of accommodation in the capital.

Most Ukrainian refugees pass through Hungary quickly, moving further west -- but it can be tough for those who stay.

The country scarcely has a support system to accommodate them, activists say.

"We are grateful for the help we receive from Hungarians, but we need to help ourselves," said Dina Biktagirova, a 40-year-old mother-of-four from Kyiv.

She was speaking during a Hungarian lesson in Budapest organised by Unity, one of the many Ukrainian self-help groups active in Hungary.

It pools job opportunities, helps refugees with translation, and supports parents by running a children's daycare in a converted sports centre donated by a district municipality.