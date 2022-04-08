UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Scientists Feel Helpless At Antarctic Base As War Rages

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2022

Ukrainian scientists feel helpless at Antarctic base as war rages

Buenos Aires, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :For a dozen Ukrainian scientists thousands of kilometers from home at the Vernadsky Antarctic base, the biting cold hurts less than the feeling of helplessness over the war in their homeland.

They spend their days measuring, observing, analyzing and doing their jobs as best they can as a way of coping with the situation.

"At the beginning, we didn't sleep for a few days. The whole time we were following news about our home cities," meteorologist Anastasiia Chyhareva, 26, told AFP in messages sent from the base.

Once the invasion was in full swing, the scientists started waking at 2:00 am -- 7:00 am in Ukraine -- to check in on family and see how their night went.

"Now, we're used to it... used to checking news in the morning and before going to bed, in every free minute." The Ukrainian base is situated on Galindez island, some 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) from Tierra del Fuego in the far south of Argentina.

It is occupied all year round by a dozen people who have to endure temperatures that drop to -20 degrees Celsius (-4 degrees Fahrenheit) in winter.

The scientists' duties include observing meteorological, geophysical, geological and biological conditions, unless the weather forces them to shelter at the base.

