Ukrainian soldier killed in separatist attack

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :A Ukrainian soldier was killed in the latest attacks launched by pro-Russia separatists in Ukraine's breakaway east, its military said Tuesday.

The Ukrainian army has been locked in a long-running conflict with separatist fighters in the eastern Donetsk and Lugansk regions since 2014 after Moscow annexed the Crimea peninsula from Kiev.

Ukraine's military said on Facebook that over the past 24 hours breakaway fighters had launched five attacks on its troops with mortars, grenade launchers and heavy machine guns.

"As a result of enemy fire, one soldier received a fatal gunshot wound," the statement said.