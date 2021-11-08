Ukrainian soldier killed in separatist attack

Kiev, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :A Ukrainian soldier was killed and two wounded on Sunday in an attack by pro-Russian separatists in the conflict-ridden east of the country, Kiev said.

The Ukrainian army has been locked in a simmering conflict with separatists in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions that erupted after Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014.

"As a result of hostilities, one serviceman received an injury incompatible with life and two others were wounded," Ukraine's military said in a statement.

Kiev said the separatists had on Sunday launched eight attacks on Ukrainian troops using grenade launchers and mortars.

Ukraine on Tuesday denied reports of a Russian military build-up near its eastern border that raised fears of a new escalation in fighting with pro-Moscow separatists.

Social media videos in recent days showed Russian military trains and truck convoys moving tanks and missiles in the country's southwest near the Ukrainian border.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Monday that Washington was monitoring the situation, and The Washington Post quoted US officials saying they were concerned.

But Ukraine's defence ministry said in a statement late Monday that "no additional deployment" of Russian forces had been observed.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday dismissed the reports of a potential build-up, saying there was no need to "waste time" on "low-quality" claims.

After a rise in violence early this year, Russia in March amassed around 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders, sparking fears of a major escalation.

Under pressure from Kiev's Western allies, Moscow later announced a pullback, but both Ukraine and the United States said at the time the withdrawal was limited.

The conflict has claimed more than 13,000 lives to date.

Russia denies supporting the separatists.