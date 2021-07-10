UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Soldier Killed, Three Wounded As Tension Mounts

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 03:20 PM

Ukrainian soldier killed, three wounded as tension mounts

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The Ukrainian army said on Saturday that a soldier had been killed and three others wounded in the country's pro-Russian separatist east, amid rising tensions in the conflict-torn region.

It was the fourth Ukrainian soldier killed in the past week.

The wounded soldiers were being treated in hospital and their injuries not life-threatening, the army said.

Ukrainian positions on the frontline had been targeted by artillery, mortars, grenade launchers and machine gun fire, it said on Facebook.

"Over the past two weeks, there has been an increasing number of ceasefire violations," the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), which is deploying hundreds of observers to the zone, said on Thursday.

The war, which has left more than 13,000 people dead, broke out in 2014 shortly after Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula.

Russia has always claimed that its support for the separatist regions was purely political, but Kiev and its Western allies have accused Moscow of sending troops and weapons.

After a largely respected truce in the second half of 2020, tensions have risen again this year, especially in the spring when Moscow deployed nearly 100,000 troops to Ukraine's borders for several weeks.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Facebook Kiev 2020

Recent Stories

Khawla Art and Culture organises cultural and arti ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 35 deaths due to COVID-19 in last ..

1 hour ago

Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor all set to share screen ..

1 hour ago

Netflix's biggest movie 'Red Notice' to be release ..

2 hours ago

UAE suspends flights from Indonesia, Afghanistan

2 hours ago

Inter exams start in Punjab, KP and Islamabad amid ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.