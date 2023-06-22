Open Menu

Ukrainian Strike Hits Crimea Bridge

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :A Ukrainian strike damaged a bridge that connects south Ukraine to the annexed Crimean peninsula, a Russian official said on Thursday as tensions again rose over a Moscow-held nuclear power plant.

Fighting has increased in occupied parts of Ukraine's south and east with the start of Kyiv's long-awaited offensive and that has included strikes far behind enemy lines.

"During the night a strike hit the Chongar bridge. There are no victims," Sergei Aksyonov, the Russia-installed governor of Crimea, said on Telegram.

The bridge connects Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, to a part of the Ukrainian region of Kherson that is held by Moscow.

Another pro-Russian official in Moscow-controlled regions of Ukraine, Vladimir Rogov, said a second strike had damaged a disused bridge nearby.

The Kremlin announced last year that Kherson was also part of Russia, even as fighting was raging there.

Ukraine recaptured captured the regional capital shortly after.

The Russia-installed governor of Kherson, Vladimir Saldo, said that Ukrainian strikes had hit "bridges" near Chongar, next to photos of what appeared to be gaping holes in a bridge.

Crimea has been regularly targeted by strikes, mostly using drones, over recent months.

Moscow last year blamed Ukraine for a blast on the main bridge connecting Crimea to the Russian mainland.

