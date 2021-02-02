UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Teen Mahuchikh Impresses With High Jump Of 2.06 Metres

Paris, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Ukrainian teenager Yaroslava Mahuchikh produced the best performance of the year in the high jump with a leap of 2.06m at an indoor meeting in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old's jump was three centimetres short of the world record of 2.09m set by the Bulgarian Stefka Kostadinova 34 years ago at the Rome world championships of 1987.

After winning the junior world championships in 2017 and the Youth Olympics the following year, Mahuchikh announced herself on the senior circuit when she took silver behind Mariya Lasitskene at the 2019 world championships in Doha.

Mahuchikh improved her own junior world record that she had held since Doha of 2.04m.

The indoor world record of 2.08m has been held since February 4, 2006 by the Swede Kajsa Bergqvist.

