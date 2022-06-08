Ukrainian troops may have to retreat from flashpoint city: governor

Kyiv, Ukraine, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Kyiv's forces may have to retreat from the eastern city of Severodonetsk, a senior Ukrainian official conceded on Wednesday, as diplomatic efforts intensified to unblock grain stuck in Ukraine's ports.

The strategic city has become the focus of Russia's offensive as it seeks to seize an eastern swathe of Ukraine, after being repelled from other parts of the country.

Moscow claimed on Tuesday they had full control of residential areas while Kyiv was still holding the industrial zone and surrounding settlements, but Ukrainian officials insisted the Russians were not in control of the city.

On Wednesday, Sergiy Gaiday -- governor of the Lugansk region, which includes the city -- said Ukraine's forces might have to pull back as Severodonetsk is being shelled by Russian troops "24 hours a day".

"It is possible that we will have to retreat" to better fortified positions, he said in an interview on the tv channel 1+1.

In his daily address late Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had struck a defiant tone: "The absolutely heroic defence of Donbas continues."Russia's offensive is now targeting the Donbas region, which includes Lugansk and Donetsk, after its forces were pushed back from Kyiv and other areas following the February invasion.