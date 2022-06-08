UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Troops May Have To Retreat From Severodonetsk: Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Ukrainian troops may have to retreat from Severodonetsk: governor

Kyiv, Ukraine, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Ukrainian troops may have to retreat from the eastern city of Severodonetsk which is being shelled by Russian troops "24 hours a day", the regional governor said on Wednesday.

"It is possible that we will have to retreat" to better fortified positions, Lugansk governor Sergiy Gaiday said in an interview on the tv channel 1+1.

"No one is going to surrender Severodonetsk even if our forces have to fall back to better fortified positions," Gaiday added.

The strategically important city is the focus of Russia's offensive after their forces were repelled from other parts of Ukraine following the February invasion.

Its capture would allow Russia troops to push deeper into the eastern Donbas region and Ukraine's de facto administrative centre there, Kramatorsk.

Gaiday said that fierce fighting was ongoing in Severodonetsk, an industrial city with a pre-war population of around 100,000 people.

"Our forces are fighting for every inch of the city," he said.

The Ukrainian presidency said in a briefing Wednesday morning that two civilians had been killed and two more injured in the broader Lugansk region.

Related Topics

Injured Governor Ukraine Russia Kramatorsk February May TV From

Recent Stories

PM stresses upon Charter of Economy for export-ori ..

PM stresses upon Charter of Economy for export-oriented growth

9 minutes ago
 Fatima Sana Sheikh talks about role in Modern Love ..

Fatima Sana Sheikh talks about role in Modern Love Mumbai

18 minutes ago
 Fault in Submarine Cables

Fault in Submarine Cables

53 minutes ago
 WB predicts Pakistan's GDP growth rate at 4 per ce ..

WB predicts Pakistan's GDP growth rate at 4 per cent for next fiscal year

1 hour ago
 Look what players say about Multan?

Look what players say about Multan?

1 hour ago
 Flour supply at Rs 40 per kg started in KP: Marriy ..

Flour supply at Rs 40 per kg started in KP: Marriyum Aurangzeb

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.