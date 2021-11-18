Ukrainian, Turkish presidents discuss cooperation, regional security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed cooperation between the two countries and regional security in a phone conversation, the Ukrainian presidential press service said in a statement on Wednesday.

The two leaders discussed the partnership between their states in the sector of defense, as well as the implementation of projects in aircraft construction and development of the naval fleet.

In particular, Zelensky invited Turkey to buy Ukraine's An-178 transport aircraft that has recently been put into mass production.

Zelensky and Erdogan noted the readiness of their countries to complete the preparation of the Free Trade Agreement.

Besides, they discussed collaboration between Ukraine and Turkey in the energy sector and ways to diversify their energy supplies.

The two leaders also exchanged their views on the relevant initiatives to enhance security in the Black Sea region.

Zelensky and Erdogan agreed to hold the 10th meeting of the High-Level Strategic Council between Ukraine and Turkey in February 2022 in Kiev.