Ukrainian Women Ask West To Save Trapped Mariupol Defenders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Their menfolk are the last pocket of resistance in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, holed up in a warren of underground tunnels and bunkers at the vast Azovstal steelworks under heavy Russian bombardment.

But while their partners, all fighters in Ukraine's Azov regiment, make a last stand at Azovstal, Olha Andrianovna, Hanna Naumenko and Kateryna Prokopenko are engaged in their own personal battle -- to get the West to intervene to save them.

After leaving Kyiv on April 23, they stopped off at the Vatican, where they were granted a five-minute audience with Pope Francis, and also visited Poland and Germany.

Now in France, the young women are determined to do whatever is necessary to help save the mens' lives.

"The more countries we go to, the more chances we have of finding a quick solution," said Andrianovna, 30, the oldest member of the group of four women, three of whom spoke to AFP in Paris.

"We don't know which country can really help us. That's why we are reaching out to everyone," she said.

In France, a meeting with political figures -- starting with President Emmanuel Macron or his wife Brigitte -- would obviously be welcome but "it's not our main goal", said Naumenko, 25. "The objective is to attract attention about the situation" in Azovstal.

Kyiv said on Thursday it was holding "difficult" talks with Russia to secure safe passage for 38 badly wounded fighters from Azovstal. The plant in the southern port city has been surrounded by Russian troops for weeks.

"It's not that it (the government) hasn't done enough but that it could do more", said Andrianovna, who runs a network of creches in Kyiv.

