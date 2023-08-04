Ukrainians find 'bit of peace' at Catholic youth festival

(@FahadShabbir)

Lisbon, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :At a global Catholic youth festival in Lisbon, Olena Shevchuk said she is getting a welcome break from the pain of the war in her native Ukraine.

"There is music everywhere here, cafes and restaurants are open, you can go wherever you want," said the 24-year-old with a Ukrainian flag draped around her back.

That contrasts with the situation in her hometown in central Ukraine, Vinnytsia, where an 11:00 pm curfew is in place, she told.

Shevchuk is part of a group of some 500 young Ukrainians who travelled to Portugal to join Pope Francis at the World Youth Day, which is actually a six-day international Catholic jamboree.