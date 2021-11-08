- Home
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 12:50 AM
London, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson "strongly condemned" the attack targeting his Iraqi counterpart Mustafa al-Kadhemi, his office said Sunday.
Johnson also "offered his sympathies to those injured" after an explosives-packed drone struck Kadhemi's Baghdad residence early Sunday, Downing Street said.