London, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson "strongly condemned" the attack targeting his Iraqi counterpart Mustafa al-Kadhemi, his office said Sunday.

In a phone call, Johnson also "offered his sympathies to those injured" after an explosives-packed drone struck Kadhemi's Baghdad residence early Sunday, a Downing Street spokesman said in a statement.

The British leader "made clear that the UK stands by the Iraqi people and supports... efforts to form a government following elections, which is vital for the long-term stability of Iraq," the statement said.