UK's Boris Johnson 'strongly Condemns' Attack On Iraqi PM: Downing Street
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 01:00 AM
London, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson "strongly condemned" the attack targeting his Iraqi counterpart Mustafa al-Kadhemi, his office said Sunday.
In a phone call, Johnson also "offered his sympathies to those injured" after an explosives-packed drone struck Kadhemi's Baghdad residence early Sunday, a Downing Street spokesman said in a statement.
The British leader "made clear that the UK stands by the Iraqi people and supports... efforts to form a government following elections, which is vital for the long-term stability of Iraq," the statement said.