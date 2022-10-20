UrduPoint.com

UK's Braverman, Outspoken Opponent Of 'tofu-eating Wokerati'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2022 | 12:00 AM

UK's Braverman, outspoken opponent of 'tofu-eating wokerati'

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Suella Braverman was a darling of Britain's Conservative right for her attacks on "woke" politics, but on Wednesday became the second big name to leave Prime Minister Liz Truss's government after just six weeks.

Braverman, 42, said she had quit Truss's cabinet after using her personal email to send an official document to a colleague, but also said she had "serious concerns" about the new government breaking manifesto promises.

"Pretending we haven't made mistakes, carrying on as if everyone can't see we've made them, and hoping things will magically come right is not serious politics," Braverman wrote in her resignation letter.

The letter amounted to a blistering takedown after Truss was forced to abandon her economic agenda, and fired finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng.

Braverman's departure could free her to mobilise the Tory right wing if, as widely expected, Truss is forced out by her own members of parliament.

While Truss endured a difficult Conservative conference this month, Braverman burnished her credentials among right-leaning party members with a series of hardline statements on immigration and other policies.

In one of her final public statements as home secretary, Braverman on Tuesday attacked her government's critics as "the Labour Party, it's the Lib Dems, it's the coalition of chaos, it's the Guardian-reading, tofu-eating wokerati..." - Rwanda 'dream' - Ex-premier Boris Johnson appointed the inexperienced Braverman as attorney general just over a year ago, making her the government's principal legal adviser.

She had worked as a lawyer before becoming an MP in 2015.

Finding a solution to the thorny political issue of illegal migration, which ultimately scuppered predecessor Priti Patel, had been Braverman's top priority during her short time in office.

The government is currently embroiled in a legal battle to implement its plan to send migrants illegally crossing the Channel to Rwanda.

An intervention by European judges has so far prevented the removal of any migrants, and a full hearing is ongoing.

At this month's Tory conference, Braverman said it was her "dream" and "obsession" to see the first planeload of migrants depart for Rwanda.

She has contrasted Channel migrants' illegal entry to her own family's experience.

Braverman's parents, who are of Indian origin, emigrated legally to Britain in the 1960s from Kenya and Mauritius.

- Arch-Brexiteer - She was one of the first to declare her leadership bid following Johnson's downfall, exploiting her credentials as an arch-Brexiteer and right-wing culture warrior, despite her short time in government.

Braverman had also said that owing to the energy crisis fuelled by the war in Ukraine, "we must suspend the all-consuming desire" to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

She has praised the British Empire as a "force for good" and said that as Conservatives, "we are engaged in a battle against cultural Marxism".

Anti-racism campaigners criticised her use of the cultural Marxism phrase, which is linked to the far-right, as anti-Semitic, an accusation she rejected.

Despite her popularity with grassroot members, her views were less popular among fellow Tory MPs, who eliminated her from the leadership contest at the third hurdle.

She then threw her support behind eventual winner Truss, and was rewarded with the high-profile job of home secretary.

Braverman, who has two children, was born in Harrow, northwest London, in 1980.

She read law at the University of Cambridge, where she was president of the student Conservative association, and completed a master's degree at Pantheon-Sorbonne University in Paris.

After several failed attempts to enter politics, Braverman was elected to the House of Commons as the MP for Fareham, in southern England, in 2015.

She is a member of the Triratna Buddhist Community and took her oath of office on the Dhammapada, one of the best-known Buddhist scriptures.

Related Topics

Hearing India Prime Minister Ukraine Energy Crisis Parliament Student Job London Paris Cambridge Rwanda Kenya Mauritius 2015 Family From Government Cabinet Top Labour

Recent Stories

US Charges Krasnoyarsk Governor's Son With Sanctio ..

US Charges Krasnoyarsk Governor's Son With Sanctions Evasion, Seeks Extradition ..

1 minute ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

2 minutes ago
 PGA boosts 2023 purses for four events in LIV-figh ..

PGA boosts 2023 purses for four events in LIV-fight revamp

2 minutes ago
 Tunisian bakers strike over unpaid subsidies

Tunisian bakers strike over unpaid subsidies

2 minutes ago
 US Ready to Purchase Oil From US Companies If Pric ..

US Ready to Purchase Oil From US Companies If Prices Drop to $70 Per Barrel - Wh ..

2 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga table

Football: Spanish La Liga table

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.