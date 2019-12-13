UK's Corbyn Says Will Not Lead Labour At Next Election
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 08:50 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Jeremy Corbyn on Friday said he would not lead Britain's main opposition Labour party at the next general election, after predictions of a crushing defeat at nationwide polls.
"I will not lead the party in any future general election campaign," the veteran socialist, 70, said after winning his north London seat for the 10th time.