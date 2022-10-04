UrduPoint.com

UK's Embattled Govt Stares At New U-turn On Economy

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Birmingham, United Kingdom, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss defended her contentious plan to kick-start economic growth through tax cuts, despite expectations Tuesday of a second damaging U-turn.

Fresh from a humiliating climbdown on cutting income tax for the richest, Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng were set to bring forward a major debt reduction plan, the Financial Times and others reported.

Its unveiling will come later this month rather than on November 23, and will be accompanied by independent forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) in a bid to calm febrile financial markets, the reports said.

There was no immediate comment from the government, as Truss and Kwarteng prepared for another difficult day at the ruling Conservatives' annual conference in Birmingham, central England.

But Mel Stride, the Tory chairman of the powerful Treasury committee in the House of Commons, said: "I have pressed the chancellor very hard on this and to his credit he has listened."

