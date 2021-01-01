London, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Britain's eurosceptic newspapers, after decades of bashing Brussels, celebrated victory in their Friday editions after Brexit finally became reality at the end of 2020, but pro-EU voices dwelt on a "day of sadness".

The BBC and Sky news channels beamed live images of Big Ben in central London striking 11:00 pm (2300 GMT) on Thursday, the moment that Britain ended an 11-month transition period and definitively left the European Union behind.

It was a personal triumph for the likes of anti-EU populist politician Nigel Farage, a prominent "Leave" campaigner in the 2016 referendum who tweeted: "This is a big moment for our country, a giant leap forward. Time to raise a glass. #BrexitAtLast." The Farage tendency in the mainstream media was exemplified by the Daily Express, whose front-page showed a picture of the White Cliffs of Dover and the headline "Our future. Our Britain. Our destiny".

The Sun newspaper relegated the Brexit story to a front-page box headlined "PM: Britain Brexpects", reporting Prime Minister Boris Johnson's words that Brexit marked a moment for national renewal in which the country would "turbocharge" scientific innovation.

The tabloid splashed instead a graphic of Big Ben with a giant syringe marking 12 o'clock, to publicise its campaign for an army of volunteers to help in Britain's coronavirus vaccination programme.

Indeed the pandemic is a much greater concern for ordinary Britons than the epic Brexit saga, opinion polls show, and other papers riffed on the two stories' competing narratives as the New Year dawned.

- 'Without fanfare' - "Welcome to 2021 -- and two reasons to hope for a much brighter future," headlined the Daily Telegraph, where Johnson made his name as a Brussels-bashing Europe correspondent in the 1990s.

It was referring to Brexit and to UK regulators' approval of a new Covid-19 vaccine developed in Britain by Oxford University and Cambridge-based AstraZeneca.

The pro-EU Guardian also melded the twin narratives in its front-page coverage, noting Britain had finally quit all EU rules in the midst of a "crisis, without fanfare".

Inside, the left-leaning newspaper called Brexit "a tragic national error".

"Britain is now out of the EU. But this is a day of sadness, not of glory, for we shall always be part of Europe," it said.

The Independent ran with a satirical cartoon portraying leading Brexiteers as various species of fish, evoking how arguments over control of fisheries nearly upended a trade deal between London and Brussels after months of talks.

Johnson was a flounder, "generally out of its depth", while former UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader Farage was drawn as a kipper -- "commonly gutted, pickled or smoked".

The Daily Mail, probably the most virulent of the anti-EU tabloids, had already moved on to focus entirely on the pandemic, after new data showed nearly one million vaccinations have already been administered in Britain.