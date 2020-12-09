UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Johnson And EU's Von Der Leyen To Meet Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 12:10 AM

UK's Johnson and EU's von der Leyen to meet Wednesday

London, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen are to meet in Brussels on Wednesday to try to break the deadlock in Brexit trade talks.

Downing Street said Johnson will have dinner with von der Leyen "to continue discussions on the future relationship between the UK and the EU".

"I look forward to welcoming UK Prime Minister @BorisJohnson tomorrow evening," tweeted the EU commission chief.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Brussels United Kingdom Turkish Lira Brexit

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED6.5 bn in market value

16 minutes ago

EU promises Gazans help getting virus vaccine

32 minutes ago

Goldman Sachs moves to buy 100% of China joint-ven ..

32 minutes ago

US, Slovenia Sign MOU to Boost Strategic Civil Nuc ..

34 minutes ago

Hungary, Poland Refuse to Budge Hours Before Befor ..

34 minutes ago

UAE Government holds regular media briefing on cor ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.