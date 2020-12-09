London, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen are to meet in Brussels on Wednesday to try to break the deadlock in Brexit trade talks.

Downing Street said Johnson will have dinner with von der Leyen "to continue discussions on the future relationship between the UK and the EU".

"I look forward to welcoming UK Prime Minister @BorisJohnson tomorrow evening," tweeted the EU commission chief.