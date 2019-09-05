UrduPoint.com
UK's Johnson Calls Vote On Holding Early Elections After Brexit Defeat

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 12:20 AM

London, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday called for parliament to vote in favour of holding early elections after MPs dealt a major blow against his Brexit strategy.

"There must now be an election on Tuesday, 15th October," Johnson said after parliament voted in favour of a law that could force him to seek to delay Brexit by three months.

