UK's Johnson Congratulates Biden And Harris
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 11:30 PM
London, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday congratulated Joe Biden "on his election" as US president and Biden's running mate Kamala Harris "on her historic achievement".
"The US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security," Johnson tweeted.