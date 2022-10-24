UrduPoint.com

UK's Johnson Ends Bid For Comeback As PM

Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2022 | 09:10 AM

UK's Johnson ends bid for comeback as PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Britain's Boris Johnson on Sunday dramatically ended an audacious bid to return to power within weeks of having been ousted, announcing he would not run to replace outgoing leader Liz Truss.

The surprise decision, which the ex-leader said he had reached reluctantly after recognising he would not lead "a united party in parliament", removes a major obstacle to his political foe, former finance minister Rishi Sunak, becoming prime minister.

That could now happen as soon as Monday.

Johnson, 58, said he had reached out to both Sunak and cabinet member Penny Mordaunt, who launched her leadership campaign on Friday, to "come together in the national interest".

But the three of them had "not been able to work out a way of doing this", he added.

"Therefore I am afraid the best thing is that I do not allow my nomination to go forward and commit my support to whoever succeeds," he said in a statement.

"I believe I have much to offer but I am afraid that this is simply not the right time." Earlier Sunday, Sunak formally announced he was standing for the top job, just weeks after having failed in a first attempt.

The former finance minister vowed "integrity, professionalism and accountability" and to lead Britain out of "profound economic crisis".

"I want to fix our economy, unite our party and deliver for our country," he said in a short statement posted on Twitter confirming his widely expected candidacy.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Twitter Job Lead Sunday Cabinet Best Top

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th October 2022

3 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets agai ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets against Pakistan

20 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

21 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

21 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

24 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.