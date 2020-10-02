UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Johnson, EU Chief To Hold Brexit Talks Saturday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 02:00 PM

UK's Johnson, EU chief to hold Brexit talks Saturday

Brussels, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :EU chief Ursula von der Leyen will hold video talks with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday as they seek a breakthrough in post-Brexit trade negotiations.

The two leaders will meet online in the afternoon, von der Leyen's spokesman Eric Mamer said on Twitter, for "stock-taking of negotiations and discussion of next steps".

The meeting, also confirmed by London, will take place after the end of the last round of scheduled talks on forging future relations between Britain and the European Union.

EU and UK negotiators Michel Barnier and David Frost are meeting in Brussels on Friday to close out the round of negotiations in which no major breakthrough is expected.

The von der Leyen-Johnson call also follows the launch of a legal proceeding by Brussels in response to the British government's attempt to overturn parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

On Tuesday, British MPs backed a bill to regulate the UK's internal market from January 1, when Britain completes its post-Brexit transition period and leaves the EU single market and customs union.

If Britain does not back down, the infringement procedure could go all the way to the European Court of Justice, which would be able to impose large fines.

Johnson has pushed on with the legislation -- despite concerns in his own party and a warning from Washington that it puts Irish peace at risk.

The row over the bill has not scuppered the trade talks, but dampened hopes that a deal can be reached in time for a planned EU summit on October 15.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Washington Twitter European Union Brussels London David Ireland United Kingdom Brexit January October Market All From Government Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Lahore Motorway gang-rape case: Main suspect dodge ..

29 minutes ago

UVAS, FJMUink MoUto promote academic, research coo ..

45 minutes ago

Laos, Russia Yet to Fully Unlock Trade Potential, ..

33 minutes ago

PGF taking concrete steps for gymnastics in Pakist ..

33 minutes ago

Azerbaijan Says to Retaliate to Armenian Shelling ..

39 minutes ago

Laos Seeks Russian Investment in Hydroelectricity, ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.