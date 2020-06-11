Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :EU heads and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have agreed to assess progress on their talks for a post-Brexit trading relationship next week, an EU spokesman said on Thursday.

"Following call with @BorisJohnson @eucopresident agreed to hold a high level conference in the afternoon of Monday June 15 with @vonderleyen and @DavidSassoli by videoconference," the spokesman for European Council chief Charles Michel wrote in a tweet.