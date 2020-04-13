UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Johnson Leaves Hospital; Thanked Medics For Saving His Life

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 08:20 AM

UK's Johnson leaves hospital; thanked medics for saving his life

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Virus-stricken British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked medics for saving his life after leaving hospital on Easter Sunday, as hundreds of millions of Christians observed the holiday under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than half of humanity is confined at home as governments scramble to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed more than 112,500 lives around the world.

More than 1.8 million people have been infected but glimmers of hope were emerging that the worst may be behind -- especially in Europe, where hard-hit Italy recorded its lowest death toll in three weeks and fatalities fell in France.

Johnson, the highest-profile leader to contract the virus characterised by high fevers and coughing, voiced confidence that Britain would beat the pandemic in a candid video message after he was discharged from a state-run National Health Service (NHS) hospital.

"I hope they won't mind if I mention in particular two nurses who stood by my bedside for 48 hours when things could have gone either way," said 55-year-old Johnson, who was admitted on April 5 to a London hospital where he spent three days in intensive care.

In a suit and tie but visibly warn, Johnson said he was discharged after "a week in which the NHS has saved my life, no question".

Even as Johnson headed to a country estate to rest before returning to work, Britain passed the grim milestone of 10,000 deaths.

Johnson, like US President Donald Trump, had initially resisted stringent measures such as shutting down public places.

The United States has since recorded the world's highest death toll at more than 20,500.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Europe France Trump London Italy United States April May Sunday Christian From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Al Hamra slashing cooling charges by up to 20 perc ..

7 hours ago

Tadweer announces participation in disinfection of ..

7 hours ago

UAE Football Association permits clubs to temporar ..

7 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 22,000 additional ..

8 hours ago

UAE continuing to limit spread of coronavirus: RAK ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Media City to provide media training to Al ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.