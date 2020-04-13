(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Virus-stricken British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked medics for saving his life after leaving hospital on Easter Sunday, as hundreds of millions of Christians observed the holiday under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than half of humanity is confined at home as governments scramble to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed more than 112,500 lives around the world.

More than 1.8 million people have been infected but glimmers of hope were emerging that the worst may be behind -- especially in Europe, where hard-hit Italy recorded its lowest death toll in three weeks and fatalities fell in France.

Johnson, the highest-profile leader to contract the virus characterised by high fevers and coughing, voiced confidence that Britain would beat the pandemic in a candid video message after he was discharged from a state-run National Health Service (NHS) hospital.

"I hope they won't mind if I mention in particular two nurses who stood by my bedside for 48 hours when things could have gone either way," said 55-year-old Johnson, who was admitted on April 5 to a London hospital where he spent three days in intensive care.

In a suit and tie but visibly warn, Johnson said he was discharged after "a week in which the NHS has saved my life, no question".

Even as Johnson headed to a country estate to rest before returning to work, Britain passed the grim milestone of 10,000 deaths.

Johnson, like US President Donald Trump, had initially resisted stringent measures such as shutting down public places.

The United States has since recorded the world's highest death toll at more than 20,500.