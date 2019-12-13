UrduPoint.com
UK's Johnson Says Election Results 'powerful New Mandate' For Brexit

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 09:10 AM

UK's Johnson says election results 'powerful new mandate' for Brexit

Uxbridge, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said the British people had given his Conservative government a "powerful new mandate" to deliver Brexit and unite the country.

Exit polls and early results suggest the Tories are on course for a historic victory in Thursday's election, in which Johnson won his own seat in Uxbridge, west of London, with an increased majority.

