Uxbridge, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said the British people had given his Conservative government a "powerful new mandate" to deliver Brexit and unite the country.

Exit polls and early results suggest the Tories are on course for a historic victory in Thursday's election, in which Johnson won his own seat in Uxbridge, west of London, with an increased majority.