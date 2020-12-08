UrduPoint.com
UK's Johnson Says 'long Way Apart' With EU On Brexit Talks

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 03:20 PM

London, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that Britain and the EU remain far apart, as he prepares to head to Brussels to try to salvage a post-Brexit trade deal.

"I am always hopeful, but I have to be honest with you, the situation at the moment is tricky. Our friends have to understand the UK has left the EU to exercise democratic control. We are a long way apart still," he said.

