London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has no regrets about publishing a letter to President Emmanuel Macron on Twitter proposing that France take back migrants who have crossed the Channel, his spokesman said Friday.

France has called the move "unacceptable" and cancelled planned talks between interior ministers on the issue. But asked by reporters if Johnson regretted it, his spokesman said: "No."