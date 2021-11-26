UrduPoint.com

UK's Johnson Says No Regrets After French Fury Over Migrant Plan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 06:20 PM

UK's Johnson says no regrets after French fury over migrant plan

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has no regrets about publishing a letter to President Emmanuel Macron on Twitter proposing that France take back migrants who have crossed the Channel, his spokesman said Friday.

France has called the move "unacceptable" and cancelled planned talks between interior ministers on the issue. But asked by reporters if Johnson regretted it, his spokesman said: "No."

