London, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday welcomed a deal with the United States to remove retaliatory tariffs on various UK goods and jointly de-escalate a longstanding fight over subsidies for Boeing and Airbus.

"From Scotch whisky distillers to Stilton-makers, the US decision to suspend tariffs on some UK exports today will benefit businesses right across the UK," Johnson said on Twitter.

"Fantastic news as we strengthen the UK-US trading relationship and work to build back better from the pandemic."