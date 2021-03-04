UrduPoint.com
UK's Johnson Says US Tariffs Suspension Will 'benefit UK Businesses'

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

UK's Johnson says US tariffs suspension will 'benefit UK businesses'

London, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday welcomed a deal with the United States to remove retaliatory tariffs on various UK goods and jointly de-escalate a longstanding fight over subsidies for Boeing and Airbus.

"From Scotch whisky distillers to Stilton-makers, the US decision to suspend tariffs on some UK exports today will benefit businesses right across the UK," Johnson said on Twitter.

"Fantastic news as we strengthen the UK-US trading relationship and work to build back better from the pandemic."

