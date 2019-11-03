UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Johnson 'sorry' For Brexit Delay

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 04:40 PM

UK's Johnson 'sorry' for Brexit delay

London, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday apologised for not taking Britain out of the European Union by October 31, saying he was "deeply, deeply disappointed".

"It is a matter of deep regret," Johnson told Sky news, before criticising Donald Trump after the US president said the prime minister's deal struck with Brussels would prevent a future Britain/US trade agreement.

"I don't wish to cast any aspersions on the president but in that respect he is patently in error," he said.

"Anybody who looks at our deal can see it is a great deal... it allows us to have full unfettered control of our tariff schedule".

Trump on Thursday told friend Nigel Farage, who will be up against Johnson in the December 12 election, that "under certain aspects of the deal -- you can't do it, you can't trade." Johnson had vowed he would rather be "dead in a ditch" than tolerate another extension to the tortuous Brexit process, which began in 2016 after a knife-edge public referendum.

On Sunday he blamed Britain's failure to leave as scheduled on October 31 on parliament passing what he called the "Surrender Act".

This demanded that the government ask for, and accept, a delay from the European Union rather than leaving without the deal being ratified.

MPs gave provisional support for his deal, but derailed Johnson's plans to get the bill through parliament before the deadline day, leading him to push for the December 12 vote to break the impasse.

Farage's Brexit Party has called for a pact with Johnson's Conservatives to avoid splitting the Leave vote, but the prime minister once again ruled it out.

"I ruled out a pact with everybody because I don't think that it's sensible," he said.

"What I can say respectfully to the leaders of all other parties is, alas, the only likely consequence of voting for them, rather than for us as Conservatives is that you're making it more likely that you will thereby get (Labour leader) Jeremy Corbyn".

Related Topics

Election Dead Prime Minister Parliament Vote European Union Trump Brussels Brexit October December Sunday 2016 All From Government Agreement Labour

Recent Stories

World Bank ranks UAE first in region, third global ..

12 minutes ago

Bee’ah’s new electric mobile waste collection ..

27 minutes ago

Al Qassimi Hospital’s Bariatric Surgery Centre r ..

42 minutes ago

GITEX Technology Week 2019 generates AED1.6 billio ..

42 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Foreign Ministry Flag D ..

57 minutes ago

Saudi Aramco announces intention to offer IPOs on ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.