London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Eleven hopefuls were on Monday in the race to become the next Conservative party leader and British prime minister but Boris Johnson refused to back any candidate vying to be his successor.

The contest was triggered last week when Johnson, 58, was forced to step down after a frenzy of more than 60 resignations from his government, in opposition to his scandal-hit leadership.

An influential committee of non-ministerial Tory MPs in parliament is set to outline a timetable for the election from about 1800 GMT on Monday.

But with calls for Johnson to leave Downing Street as soon as possible -- and to avoid the process dragging into MPs' summer holidays -- the numbers are likely to be whittled down quickly to just two.

The joint-executive secretary of the "1922 Committee", Bob Blackman, said they were committed to doing that before parliament breaks for the summer on July 21.

"That means that we'll hold a succession of ballots over the next few days in order to get to that position," he told Sky news.

Among those running are Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid, whose departures as finance minister and health minister sparked the wave of resignations.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Sunak's successor Nadhim Zahawi have also declared, and Home Secretary Priti Patel is reportedly mulling a bid.

Brexit figurehead Johnson dramatically announced his departure as party leader last Thursday but is staying on in Downing Street until a replacement is found.

Javid said that with Britain facing a soaring cost-of-living crisis, energy price hikes, there was a need more than ever for "competence" in the country's leaders.

"I've every hope that this campaign can and will be the turning point that we need," he said at a campaign launch.

"People want to see who's ready to take on these crises as well as the next election campaign," he added.