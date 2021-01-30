London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday told EU chief Ursula von der Leyen of his "grave concerns" after Brussels partially suspended terms of the Brexit deal as part of a vaccine export control scheme.

Johnson talked to the EU head on the phone and "expressed his grave concerns about the potential impact which the steps the EU has taken today on vaccine exports could have", according to his Downing Street office.