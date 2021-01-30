UrduPoint.com
UK's Johnson Tells EU Chief Of 'grave Concerns' Over Vaccine Move

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 09:50 AM

UK's Johnson tells EU chief of 'grave concerns' over vaccine move

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday told EU chief Ursula von der Leyen of his "grave concerns" after Brussels partially suspended terms of the Brexit deal as part of a vaccine export control scheme.

Johnson talked to the EU head on the phone and "expressed his grave concerns about the potential impact which the steps the EU has taken today on vaccine exports could have", according to his Downing Street office.

