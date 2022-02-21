UrduPoint.com

UK's Johnson To Scrap Covid Curbs Despite Criticism

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2022 | 05:10 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set Monday to announce an end to all pandemic legal curbs in England, insisting it is time to move on despite political opposition and unease from the UN's health agency.

Two years after Covid-19 sparked the worst health crisis in generations, Johnson will address parliament to outline his plan, pressing ahead despite news on Sunday that Queen Elizabeth II had tested positive for the first time.

The 95-year-old monarch was experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms" but expects to be at her desk carrying out "light duties" this week, Buckingham Palace has said.

