(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds announced on Saturday that they are expecting a baby and have got engaged.

"The Prime Minister and Miss Symonds are very pleased to announce their engagement and that they are expecting a baby in the early summer," a spokesperson for the couple told Britain's domestic Press Association news agency.