UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Johnson To Wed, Expecting Baby With Girlfriend Carrie Symonds: Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 12:00 AM

UK's Johnson to wed, expecting baby with girlfriend Carrie Symonds: spokesperson

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds announced on Saturday that they are expecting a baby and have got engaged.

"The Prime Minister and Miss Symonds are very pleased to announce their engagement and that they are expecting a baby in the early summer," a spokesperson for the couple told Britain's domestic Press Association news agency.

Related Topics

Prime Minister

Recent Stories

Pakistan's leading role facilitates US-Taliban pea ..

12 minutes ago

Putin Discusses Idlib Crisis in Phone Call With Ma ..

12 minutes ago

Qatar Sets Up Communication Channels Between US, T ..

12 minutes ago

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar presides over NJP ..

28 minutes ago

Govt reduces POL prices

12 minutes ago

Cargo Vessel Sinks Off Japan's Coast, 13 People Mi ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.