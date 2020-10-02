UK's Johnson Wishes Trump And First Lady 'speedy Recovery'
Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 01:40 PM
London, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had his own brush with death from Covid-19 this year, on Friday wished US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a rapid recovery.
"My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus," Johnson tweeted.
jit/jj/ach