UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Johnson Wishes Trump And First Lady 'speedy Recovery'

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 01:40 PM

UK's Johnson wishes Trump and First Lady 'speedy recovery'

London, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had his own brush with death from Covid-19 this year, on Friday wished US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a rapid recovery.

"My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus," Johnson tweeted.

jit/jj/ach

Related Topics

Prime Minister Trump Melania Trump From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lahore Motorway gang-rape case: Main suspect dodge ..

9 minutes ago

UVAS, FJMUink MoUto promote academic, research coo ..

25 minutes ago

Laos, Russia Yet to Fully Unlock Trade Potential, ..

13 minutes ago

PGF taking concrete steps for gymnastics in Pakist ..

13 minutes ago

Azerbaijan Says to Retaliate to Armenian Shelling ..

19 minutes ago

Laos Seeks Russian Investment in Hydroelectricity, ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.