London, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had his own brush with death from Covid-19 this year, on Friday wished US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a rapid recovery.

"My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus," Johnson tweeted.

jit/jj/ach