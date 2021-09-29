UrduPoint.com

UK's Labour Leader Vows To Take On PM's 'small Politics'

Brighton, United Kingdom, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :While Britain's Conservative government battles multiple crises, Labour leader Keir Starmer is struggling to unite his warring party as he gears up for his biggest speech yet on Wednesday.

After the pandemic upended normal political campaigning, the speech is Starmer's first opportunity to address the Labour rank and file at their annual conference. It should also be a chance to land some poll-boosting blows on Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Conservative premier thrashed Labour's then far-left leader Jeremy Corbyn at the last general election in late 2019, promising to "get Brexit done". He has continued to ride high in the polls despite the coronavirus pandemic's devastating impact on Britain.

"The questions we face in Britain today are big ones," Starmer is expected to say in his speech, pointing to the pandemic, climate change and post-Brexit relations with Europe.

"These are big issues.

But our politics is so small. So our politics needs to grow to meet the scale of the challenge," he will say.

Starmer also told Sky news on Tuesday that his speech was a "show moment" to persuade Britain that Labour has changed, after he rammed through internal reforms and his frontbench team outlined flagship new policies on climate change and taxation.

But while his team has taken heart from the election win of Labour's SPD sister party in Germany, infighting and a high-profile resignation have upset its conference show of unity in the southern town of Brighton.

It has distracted Labour from going on the offensive as Johnson -- whose own party conference takes place in early October -- deals with a Brexit- and Covid-fuelled energy crisis that has seen panic-buying empty fuel pumps across England.

Owen Jones, a left-wing activist and commentator, said the only words he wanted to hear in Starmer's keynote speech were "I resign".

